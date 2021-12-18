Advertisement

Minden: Armed suspect in standoff, allegedly stabs deputy

By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported it had to use a police dog and then a Taser to arrest a wanted suspect  Friday who also stabbed a deputy.

Thomas James Meagher, 24, of Gardnerville was arrested near Ironwood and Pinewood drives in Minden at about 2:23 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office described Meagher as having a violent history and said he called dispatch in recent weeks and said he was in the sheriff’s office parking lot and wanted deputies to come out and kill him. He was not in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

Meagher also contacted the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and said they better be prepared to kill him, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies stopped a vehicle with Meagher in it on Friday, he got out of the passenger side with a knife and got into a standoff with deputies.  Meagher refused commands to drop the knife and when he began walking towards Ironwood Park deputies attempted to Taser him but it didn’t work. They also used shotgun bean bags, but that didn’t work, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then used a police dog and Meagher unsuccessfully tried to stab the dog, the sheriff’s office said. A subsequent Taser worked and deputies moved in to make an arrest. During a struggle, Meagher stabbed a deputy in the arm, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then took Meagher into custody.

Meagher was evaluated at a hospital then was booked into the Douglas County jail on his outstanding warrant from Nevada Division of Parole and Probation and for battery with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, battery with a deadly weapon by a probationer, resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon and attempting to kill a police dog.

