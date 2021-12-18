Advertisement

LA Bowl features Kimmel, Oregon State and Utah State

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) drops back to pass as Utah State linebacker Tyson...
Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) drops back to pass as Utah State linebacker Tyson Chisholm (43) rushes in the first half during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Conference Championship, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)(John McCoy | AP)
By JOE REDDY/AP Sportswriter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:25 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The inaugural LA Bowl will be headlined by Jimmy Kimmel, features a vomiting camel — “Jimmy Camel” — as a mascot and an official sandwich to keep the fans entertained.

It also includes two evenly matched teams on the field as Oregon State takes on Utah State on Saturday.

The Beavers are making their first bowl appearance since 2013 as coach Jonathan Smith directed his alma mater to a winning record for the first time in his four-year tenure.

The Aggies routed San Diego State 46-13 on Dec. 4 for their first Mountain West Conference championship.

Coverage of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on KOLO.

