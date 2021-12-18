Food drive helps feed those in need, while giving discounts to resort guests

RENO, Nev. (Atlantis Casino Resort Spa) - Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is inviting the community to take part in its Holly Jolly Days food drive during the month of December. From Dec. 1 until Dec. 23, the Atlantis will be accepting canned food donations in exchange for special offers and discounts. Barrels located across the property will be used to collect donations.

“We love the Holly Jolly Days food drive with the Atlantis, “said Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing and communications for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “The impact of our 11-year partnership has been tremendous. We are thankful for those who participate.”

With the help of its generous guests, the Atlantis has donated 52,240 lbs. of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada since the inception of Holly Jolly Days in 2011. That has helped to provide 43,533 meals for those in need in the northern Nevada community.

According to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, one in seven Nevadans face hunger every day.

For a full list of Holly Jolly Days promotions, visit atlantiscasino.com/hollyjolly.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa:

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, has the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide. Minutes away from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a world-class spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Food Bank of Northern Nevada:

Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) provides emergency food services to families through a network of 150 partner agencies in a 90,000 square mile service area throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the sierra in California. The FBNN serves more than 106,000 people each month, almost half of whom are children and seniors. FBNN also plays a leading role in collaborating with other committed northern Nevada community members and organizations to address the root causes of hunger.

