Advertisement

Conservationists sue over US plan to kill Nevada predators

In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, a coyote makes its way through the snow on a hillside north...
In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, a coyote makes its way through the snow on a hillside north of Reno, Nev. Conservationists are suing three federal agencies over an environmental review the government says satisfies requirements to resume killing coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife in federally protected wilderness areas in Nevada. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:24 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Conservationists are suing three federal agencies over an environmental review the government says satisfies requirements to resume the killing coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife in federally protected wilderness areas in Nevada.

The move comes five years after the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Wildlife Services settled a similar lawsuit by suspending operations to protect livestock from predators.

The lead plaintiff is the WildEarth Guardians group that has long has battled USDA over the predator management program that Congress approved in 1931.

It costs U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars annually and allows the department to eradicate a native species including mountain lions, bears, wolves and coyotes “for the benefit of agribusiness.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Nevada’s second omicron case found in Churchill County
Child getting a checkup at Community Health Alliance Clnic
New facility planned for CHA Sun Valley
Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Atlantis team up to feed more than 100,000 people each month
Food drive helps feed those in need, while giving discounts to resort guests