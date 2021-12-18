Advertisement

California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a bud tender prepares marijuana for a customer at Med Men a...
In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a bud tender prepares marijuana for a customer at Med Men a dispensary in West Hollywood, Calif. Leading California cannabis companies Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, warned Gov. Gavin Newsom that the state's legal industry was on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the marketplace. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,Ffile)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Leading California cannabis companies are warning Gov. Gavin Newsom that the state’s legal marijuana industry is on the verge of collapse.

A letter signed by more than two dozen executives, industry officials and advocates follows years of complaints about heavy taxes and regulation that they say make it impossible for legal companies to compete with the illegal market.

They told Newsom “our industry is collapsing.”

Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said in a statement that the governor supports cannabis tax reform and recognizes the system needs change.

The industry leaders asked for tax cuts and more retail shops. California kicked off broad legal sales in 2018.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395
Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex...
Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned

Latest News

A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called Squaw...
Nevada tribal women reflect on Lake Tahoe resort name change
Last month the nonprofit received two shipping containers, which will be used as a classroom,...
Urban Roots closer to expanding its teaching capacity
Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) drops back to pass as Utah State linebacker Tyson...
LA Bowl features Kimmel, Oregon State and Utah State
Source: AP Images
Unemployment falls in Nevada, but remains 2nd highest in US