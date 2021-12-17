Winter supplies in high demand after latest snowstorm

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Staying stocked with winter essentials.

Over the last week people around Northern Nevada and California have been trying to navigate through this latest cold stretch.

Preston Walton with Shelly’s Hardware off of Greenbrae Drive in Sparks has been so busy he’s had to put in special orders to keep up with demand.

“We’re keeping our heads together and making sure we have more than what everyone else is going to have.”

Just about every section of the store features something winter related: snow shovels, deicer, water resistant insulated gloves, portable heaters, antifreeze, ice scrapers, faucet covers, heated hoses. Those items in particular have been flying off the shelves and might be tough to come by if you wait too long.

Walton takes pride in finding solutions for customers looking to take care of their cars and homes. In terms of the store’s busy hours some days are more predictable than others. It all depends on the weather from the night before, or whatever is active at the time.

“You’re either going to have a pretty lax day where you can get stuff done around the store or you get the other side of the coin where (customers are) urgently trying to get this kind of stuff and make sure the next morning they’re not going to slip and fall on their butts,” Walton said.

The staff at Shelly’s Hardware is trying to stay ahead of the latest weather patterns. For information on the business, click here.

