Washoe County K9 Partners 2022 calendars on sale

Washoe County police dogs and their handler's pose for the 2022 calendar.
Washoe County police dogs and their handler's pose for the 2022 calendar.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2022 calendar is on sale at 50 percent off for a donation of $10.

Each month features a dog handler with a different Washoe County Sheriff’s Department police dog.

The price was $20.

You can get one of the calendars by going to Consign Furniture, Sam’s Sparkle Shop, Reno Guns and Range, on Market Street.

You can also get the calendar from the Washoe County K9 Partners website by clicking here.

