Storms leave above average snow pack. Are we seeing the end of the drought?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Those hoping they’re witnessing an end to the drought won’t find encouragement in this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor.

Western Nevada, according to the climatologists who put the monitor together, is still in serious to extreme drought. But that’s more a reflection of where we’ve been than where we’re going or even where we are now. What will count--when we get there--is where we stand going into the spring. At the moment that’s unknowable. But we have made a start.

“These last two storms have brought a lot of rain and snow to the area< says State Climatologist Steph McAfee, “and the snowpack has gone from half to less of normal up to where it should be or even more snow than usual for this time of year.”

And the immediate forecast calls for more. beyond that, things get difficult.

In some parts of the country, you can get a good idea by knowing whether we’ve got an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern developing in the Pacific, (we’ve got a La Nina by the way) but in our case, it doesn’t matter.

“We’ve had wet and dry La Nina’s” says McAfee. “We’ve had wet and dry El Nino’s and everything in between.”

So, are we emerging from the drought? That’s a question still waiting for an answer, one we won’t know for a few months yet.

“Bottom line: we are headed in the right direction. Keep your fingers crossed. But in the long term, remember we live in a dry place. So even if we come out of this drought, there will be another. I can’t tell you when. I can tell you there will be another drought.”

