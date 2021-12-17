Social media threats cancel Carson City classes Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City School District canceled all classes on Friday due to threats on social media.

The action was done in conjunction with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

The Friday Tik-Tok challenge has been called Shoot Up Your School Day, the district said in a statement.

“Seeing increased and continued alleged threats of violence at schools locally and across the country shared on social media, primarily TikTok, the district has decided to play it safe and begin the two-week scheduled winter break a day early,” the district said.

Law enforcement has not deemed the threats credible, the school district said, and they appear to have originated outside Nevada. But one threat identified a school with the initials CHS as a target.

