New facility planned for CHA Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The current Community Health Alliance Health Clinic in Sun Valley is located on 5295 Sun Valley Boulevard. The facility helps about 7,000 patients a year.

One of those patients is Ruben Castanon who initially came here and was diagnosed with a hernia. Now it’s a one stop shop of his whole family.

“A lot of people in the community need these services,” says Castanon. “And other places you have to wait to get attended to. Reno is growing and we need more services to help more people,” he says.

Those sentiments are echoed by retired pediatrician Dr. Francine Mannix who remembers taking care of children with asthma when the clinic was run by St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Because a lot of these kids would come to the E.R and have to be admitted,” the retired pediatrician says. “Whereas if we got them in here first, we would provide them with treatment and medicines we kept them home,” says Dr. Mannix.

The clinic eventually changed hands from St. Mary’s to Community Health Alliance. It’s a convenient place for residents in the area who can get medical care and access WIC.

But organizers have bigger plans. Not because they have to, but because the people of the area deserve a destination where they can have most of their medical needs met.

“We know Sun Valley is some of the hardest working families in our community. It’s the backbone of our community,” says Oscar Delgado, CEO of the Community Health Alliance. “Part of this expansion to add a food pantry, add a pharmacy add more behavioral health rooms and more providers in general, and just continue with the great access we have,” he says.

The proposed site for the new CHA Health Clinic is just south of the current location. Delgado says they will start seeing patients in the summer of 2022. That’s a pretty bold statement as CHA is approximately $450,000 shy of their 2.1 million dollar clinic budget.

This morning they conducted a special breakfast for foundations, donors and others who might be able to fill the gap.

But they are encouraging even small donors to consider contributing to the cause.

https://www.chanevada.org/get-involved/greatest-needs/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.