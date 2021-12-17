Advertisement

New facility planned for CHA Sun Valley

Proposed site for new Community Health Alliance Health Clinic
Proposed site for new Community Health Alliance Health Clinic(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The current Community Health Alliance Health Clinic in Sun Valley is located on 5295 Sun Valley Boulevard. The facility helps about 7,000 patients a year.

One of those patients is Ruben Castanon who initially came here and was diagnosed with a hernia. Now it’s a one stop shop of his whole family.

“A lot of people in the community need these services,” says Castanon. “And other places you have to wait to get attended to. Reno is growing and we need more services to help more people,” he says.

Those sentiments are echoed by retired pediatrician Dr. Francine Mannix who remembers taking care of children with asthma when the clinic was run by St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Because a lot of these kids would come to the E.R and have to be admitted,” the retired pediatrician says. “Whereas if we got them in here first, we would provide them with treatment and medicines we kept them home,” says Dr. Mannix.

The clinic eventually changed hands from St. Mary’s to Community Health Alliance. It’s a convenient place for residents in the area who can get medical care and access WIC.

But organizers have bigger plans. Not because they have to, but because the people of the area deserve a destination where they can have most of their medical needs met.

“We know Sun Valley is some of the hardest working families in our community. It’s the backbone of our community,” says Oscar Delgado, CEO of the Community Health Alliance. “Part of this expansion to add a food pantry, add a pharmacy add more behavioral health rooms and more providers in general, and just continue with the great access we have,” he says.

The proposed site for the new CHA Health Clinic is just south of the current location. Delgado says they will start seeing patients in the summer of 2022. That’s a pretty bold statement as CHA is approximately $450,000 shy of their 2.1 million dollar clinic budget.

This morning they conducted a special breakfast for foundations, donors and others who might be able to fill the gap.

But they are encouraging even small donors to consider contributing to the cause.

https://www.chanevada.org/get-involved/greatest-needs/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

mother of macros
12 Days of Gift Ideas: Meals Already Prepared
How common are school threats against WCSD middle schools?
Give back to those in need this holiday season
Gift wrapping for a cause
My Religion offering voucher for toy donations
Local tattoo shop holding toy drive