Midtown businesses partner with Toys for Tots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whisky Lounge and My Religion Tattoo are partnering up to gather gifts for Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Both businesses are offering prizes and discounts in exchange of an unopened toy of a value of $20 or more.

My Religion Tattoo offering 50% off of a tattoo of up to $500. Whisky Lounge letting donors pick prizes off their tree. Prizes ranging from a free bottle of whisky to a pour of the bar’s higher end of whisky.

Donations will be collected until December 19th. Monday, the 20th the toys will be delivered to the children at Renown Medical Center.

