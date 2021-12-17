Advertisement

Midtown businesses partner with Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(Toys for Tots)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whisky Lounge and My Religion Tattoo are partnering up to gather gifts for Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Both businesses are offering prizes and discounts in exchange of an unopened toy of a value of $20 or more.

My Religion Tattoo offering 50% off of a tattoo of up to $500. Whisky Lounge letting donors pick prizes off their tree. Prizes ranging from a free bottle of whisky to a pour of the bar’s higher end of whisky.

Donations will be collected until December 19th. Monday, the 20th the toys will be delivered to the children at Renown Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Sierra snow
Heavy Precipitation Does Not End Drought
Truckee Meadows 12/16/21
Storms leave above average snow pack. Are we seeing the end of the drought?
A marijuana grow is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, in an aerial photo taken by the Deschutes County...
Awash in illegal pot farms, Oregon plans millions for relief
In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news...
UFC’s Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case