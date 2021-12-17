Local tattoo shop holding toy drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - My Religion Tattoo is holding its annual Tattoo For Tots drive. By donating a toy at the shop, you can get a voucher for 50% off a new tattoo up to $500.

All they ask is that the toy be for kids 12 and under, worth $20 or more, and unopened. The voucher is good until May 31st, so there’s no rush to schedule an appointment.

The drive is running until Monday, December 20. Toys will be given to Renown Children’s Hospital, The Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, The Autism Coalition of Nevada, and the Veterans Resource Center.

You can also drop toys off at The Whiskey Lounge. You can find more information on how they’re helping out here.

