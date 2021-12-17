Advertisement

Local tattoo shop holding toy drive

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - My Religion Tattoo is holding its annual Tattoo For Tots drive. By donating a toy at the shop, you can get a voucher for 50% off a new tattoo up to $500.

All they ask is that the toy be for kids 12 and under, worth $20 or more, and unopened. The voucher is good until May 31st, so there’s no rush to schedule an appointment.

The drive is running until Monday, December 20. Toys will be given to Renown Children’s Hospital, The Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, The Autism Coalition of Nevada, and the Veterans Resource Center.

You can also drop toys off at The Whiskey Lounge. You can find more information on how they’re helping out here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Forest Fire exhibit
Forest Fire Exhibit Opens in Truckee
The Carson City School District released this photograph of a threat on social media.
Social media threats cancel Carson City classes Friday
Lisa Cano Burkhead sworn in as new Lt. Governor
Governor Sisolak appoints Lisa Cano Burkhead as Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor
Whisky Lounge and My Religion Tattoo are partnering on the Tattoos for Tots toy drive
Midtown businesses partnering on Tattoos for Tots toy drive