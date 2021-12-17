How common are school threats against WCSD middle schools?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The cancelation of classes at Carson High School over a social media threat raises questions about how common school threats are.

KOLO 8 News Now requested crime report data for Washoe County School District middle schools through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

School threats are investigated and prosecuted under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 392.915 “Threatening to cause bodily harm or death to pupil or school employee by means of oral, written or electronic communication.”

Since the 2018 - 2019 school year, O’Brien Middle School in Stead has received the most reports, 12. Incline Middle School in Incline Village had no reported threats.

School ‘18 - ‘19 School Year ‘19 - ‘20 School Year ‘20 - ‘21 School Year ‘21 - ‘22 School Year Total Billinghurst 5 2 7 Clayton 4 4 Cold Springs 4 5 1 1 11 Depoali 1 7 1 9 Desert Skies 1 1 2 Dilworth 1 2 3 Herz 1 1 Incline 0 Mendive 3 5 8 O’Brien 6 3 3 12 Pine 2 1 3 Shaw 2 2 1 1 6 Sky Ranch 1 1 1 3 Sparks 1 2 1 4 Traner 2 2 2 6 Vaughn 1 2 3 TOTAL 28 38 7 9 82

In discussing school threats Friday morning, WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill told KOLO 8 News Now, “Our school police do have to dedicate an extraordinary amount of time, because you know it, a threat is a threat. And until it’s determined that it’s credible or not credible, we’re not going to give up. We can’t. It’s the safety of our students and our staff that’s at stake.”

In the 2019 - 2020 school year, all 38 threats were received prior to the District’s shift to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the start of the pandemic, it appeared that the number of campus threats had been on the rise.

Threats against WCSD Middle Schools by month (KOLO-TV)

When a threat is reported against a WCSD campus, the District will provide a notification on its Active Emergency Information page.

If you have questions about how the WCSD responds to emergencies, the District provides its Emergency Guide for Families and Staff online.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.