Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Midtown businesses partner with Toys for Tots
In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims