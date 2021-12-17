Governor Sisolak appoints Lisa Cano Burkhead as Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the steps of the Nevada State Capitol, Lisa Cano Burkhead was sworn in as Nevada’s new lieutenant governor.

“We looked outside of the box to bring the community into government,” said Governor Sisolak.

The 50-year-old Latina has an extensive background in education and says she intends to be a voice for educators, kids, and parents.

“I want to use my life’s experience as a teacher, a principal, and administrator and as a parent, to be Nevada’s advocate for education in my new role as lieutenant governor,” said Burkhead.

Her appointment ended months of speculation regarding who the governor would choose to succeed Kate Marshall, who accepted a job with president Biden’s administration.

“I spent a long time, you all know that, deciding on my appointment for lieutenant governor,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I interviewed a lot of folks... Her passion, her commitment, her innovative ideas, and how she really brought her schools around. Education is a priority for me and I’m confident with Lisa we will be able to move our education forward.”

According to the governor, Burkhead will not only be working in tourism, outdoor recreation, and business development but will be diving into other projects involving education.

“Our education system is broken, you see that in some of our school districts across the state and this is our hope on getting it back on track,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Burkhead was born and raised in Las Vegas, and her parents are from South America. Her heritage might be crucial as Nevada is the fifth state with the highest number of Hispanic and Latino residents in the country.

The lieutenant governor position is part-time, with responsibilities including presiding over the state Senate when the Legislature is in session and chairing the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

Burkhead says she intends to run to retain her position next year and will be spending more time in northern Nevada.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.