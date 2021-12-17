Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak names former Clark County principal as new lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead(Nevada Governor's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday named former Las Vegas-area school principal Lisa Cano Burkhead as lieutenant governor, the second-highest position in the executive branch.

Cano Burkhead replaces Kate Marshall, who left the state position to work in the White House.

The governor’s office described Cano Burkhead as a first-generation Latina. She also taught English and Spanish and once ran for the Nevada Assembly as a Democrat.

Her parents came to Las Vegas in 1965, the governor’s office said. Her father worked his way up through Las Vegas casinos, starting as a porter and later becoming a blackjack dealer. Her mom started at Hudson cleaners before becoming a seamstress at the Las Vegas Hilton where she worked on a variety of shows, including Elvis and Gladys Knight.

She will preside over the Nevada Senate and also be chairwoman for the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

She retired in 2021 after 25 years with the Clark County School District.

Cano Burkhead and husband Jeffrey live in Henderson with daughters, Taylor, Raquel, and Sofia.

