Advertisement

Gift wrapping for a cause

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cabin Creek Crystals is giving back to Our Place Early Learning Center in a festive way. With Christmas right around the corner, Cabin Creek is offering gift wrapping services for $3.50.

All the proceeds made will go directly to the Early Learning Center, and will allow this local non-profit to continue its resources for adolescent youth who are experiencing homelessness. The center provides resources like quality childcare, a preschool where the classes build young children’s social skills and provide the children with three meals a day.

Resources like these are critical during the holiday season as they allow for these young children to experience a sense of security. The specialists and the curriculum aid overall in the development of the kids.

Audrey McDowell, Executive Manager of Cabin Creek Crystals mentioned what it means to give back to the community in this way,

“One thing we truly believe in is inclusivity and community, and we already knew going into the holiday season that we wanted to give back to the community that has done so well by us and we just thought it was really amazing that this money we are fundraising would go to a cause that would benefit children of our community,” McDowell said.

Gifts can be wrapped Friday through Sunday up until Christmas. Cabin Creek’s store hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

My Religion offering voucher for toy donations
Local tattoo shop holding toy drive
Lisa Cano Burkhead sworn in as new Lt. Governor
Governor Sisolak appoints Lisa Cano Burkhead as Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor
Whisky Lounge and My Religion Tattoo are partnering on the Tattoos for Tots toy drive
Midtown businesses partnering on Tattoos for Tots toy drive
Nevada National Guard member processing COVID samples at the Nevada State Public Health Lab.
Nevada National Guard remains at the state public health lab