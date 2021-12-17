Gift wrapping for a cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cabin Creek Crystals is giving back to Our Place Early Learning Center in a festive way. With Christmas right around the corner, Cabin Creek is offering gift wrapping services for $3.50.

All the proceeds made will go directly to the Early Learning Center, and will allow this local non-profit to continue its resources for adolescent youth who are experiencing homelessness. The center provides resources like quality childcare, a preschool where the classes build young children’s social skills and provide the children with three meals a day.

Resources like these are critical during the holiday season as they allow for these young children to experience a sense of security. The specialists and the curriculum aid overall in the development of the kids.

Audrey McDowell, Executive Manager of Cabin Creek Crystals mentioned what it means to give back to the community in this way,

“One thing we truly believe in is inclusivity and community, and we already knew going into the holiday season that we wanted to give back to the community that has done so well by us and we just thought it was really amazing that this money we are fundraising would go to a cause that would benefit children of our community,” McDowell said.

Gifts can be wrapped Friday through Sunday up until Christmas. Cabin Creek’s store hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.