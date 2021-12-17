Driver seriously injured after midday crash in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at midday Thursday after a crash at a traffic light pole at West Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department said.

The driver may have suffered a medical event that caused the crash, police said. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the 11:47 a.m. crash.

The driver’s name was not released.

The incident closed lanes in the area. It fully reopened at about 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.