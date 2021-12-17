12 Days of Gift Ideas: Meals Already Prepared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It can take a lot of time to plan and prepare healthy meals. If you know someone who could use a break this season, what if you could give them a week’s worth of pre-made meals?

You can, thanks to meal prep companies. Mother of Macros, based in Sparks, is one of those companies that offers healthy meals. Co-owner Alyssa Starr says services like this can give busy families the gift of time and convenience.

“Who doesn’t want a week off of cooking dinners and no dishes?” says Starr. “Just come home, eat your meals, throw everything in the trash, move on and really spend the holidays and the time doing what you want to do and with the people you want to do it with.”

The meals and meal packs are macro friendly and can be ordered online. The company does free meal prep deliveries to clients in Reno, Sparks and the North Valleys area with a minimum order of $60. You can also purchase gift cards online in any denomination.

Starr says launching this company was a dream come true as she’s able to help people in our community eat healthy while leading busy lifestyles. And she appreciates clients who make it a point to support local businesses.

“My husband and I started this company four years ago and now we have up to 28 employees. We ship our meals nationwide and we are constantly involved in the community,” she says.

For more information, visit https://motherofmacros.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.