Reno jury convicts man of false statements to get a passport

Passport graphic
Passport graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A U.S. District Court jury in Reno on Wednesday convicted a man of providing false information to get a U.S. passport.

William Phillip Neidinger, 60, faces as much as 10 years in prison when he is sentenced March 15. The U.S. Attorney’s Office described Neidinger as a Northern Nevada resident.

Neidinger, also known as William Joseph Beck III, gave a false birth date, place of birth and Social Security number on a passport application on Feb. 27, 2018, the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After a three-day trial, the jury found Neidinger guilty of one count of making a false statement.

Anyone who knows of passport fraud is asked to contact PassportVisaFraud@state.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

