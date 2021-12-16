Reno Air Racing Association offers scholarships to earn pilot’s license

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Air Racing Association is taking applications for its inaugural Flight Training Scholarship Program.

Up to 10 students ages 16 to 21 will receive scholarships that will help them get their private pilot’s license.

The association is trying to do more to add scope and depth to the annual STIHL National Championship Air Races, RARA CEO Fred Telling said in a statement. It could lead students into a career in aviation.

“In the 1970s a person could pay for flight training with just a summer job, but in this day and age the cost can be prohibitive,” Telling said. “We hope this scholarship program can help some deserving students overcome that challenge.”

The scholarship will be awarded in two parts; the first phase will fund the student up through their first solo flight, and the balance will be awarded once the solo and FAA written exam have been completed. The student can then complete the requirements and final FAA check-ride to achieve a private pilot’s license.

“Awarding the scholarship is just the first step. We also want to be very present in the student’s progress to help them attain their goal,” Telling said. “Having a mentor available to fill in the blanks when they have questions outside of formal instruction is very helpful in assuring their success.”

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022. Each application received will be screened for completion, accuracy, and qualification. Qualified applicants will then be interviewed, and the final awards will be announced in April 2022. The scholarship program was officially announced during the STIHL National Championship Air Races opening ceremonies on Sept. 16, 2021.

A grant from the Ray Foundation, Inc., helped support the scholarships.

Applicant information and documents at: https://airrace.org/flight-training-scholarships/.

