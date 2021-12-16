Preventing house fires and the ways to properly heat your home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we experience freezing temperatures, heating your home can become a fire hazard. Between wood-burning stoves, space heaters, and other appliances it is critical to be aware of the fire hazards they can cause if not used properly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating house fires double in the months of December, January, and February. Make sure you double-check your fire alarms and replace their batteries. Never heat your home with your oven and have your heating equipment and chimney’s cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Adam Mayberry, Communications Manager with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue mentioned other important tips for heating your home,

“Ensure that whether it’s your fireplace or a wood-burning stove or a space heater, make sure there is a good three-foot radius free of any combustible items that will go a long to reducing the threat of a fire,” Mayberry said.

When it comes to wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, be sure to dispose of ashes properly. Have them cool completely before discarding them into a metal container or metal trash tin. You will also want to pour water over them due to embers still being active.

For additional fire safety tips during the colder months, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.