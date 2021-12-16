Northern Nevada HOPES raises money for pediatric patients to get a present this Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a holiday program fell through, the behavioral care team at Northern Nevada Hopes got to work and raised $8,000 to give to pediatric patients who would normally not get a present.

“A lot of the families came from the case management department so they work with them on housing and different assistance, and then our behavioral health we had a lot of families, “ said Cassi Levesque, behavioral health provider at NN Hopes. “All of the kids are in therapy at Northern Nevada Hopes.”

According to the staff, the money was raised in two days and because it was more than expected, they were able to double the number of families.

“The families that come to Hopes are from different socioeconomic status, but we have families who are really struggling,” said Levesque.

About six months ago, 11-year-old Jayden Fauls and his nine-year-old sister lost their dad to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“So not only is mom struggling to support everybody by herself, but also trying to make Christmas special for them,” said Levesque.

They are one of 40 families receiving a $200 gift card, which they feel was unexpected.

“There’s a lot of families that lose family members and need help and not all of them get to have this chance,” said Jayden Fauls.

Although he and his sister have a few things in mind with the money, they don’t want to spend much on themselves.

“Spend it on people that can’t get gifts,” said Aunika Fauls.

$1,500 from the donations came from the Reno Police Department (RPD).

“When we realized there were children and families in need who were currently seeking the ability to help supplement their own Christmas gift that was kind of our motivation,” said Brandon Cassinelli, embedded resource officer at RPD.

Other donors include Nugget Casino, Willow Springs Center, and Pepsi Co.

NN Hopes already houses many other programs for these families and says it is special to be able to help others in their time of need.

For more information about programs available or how to donate, call 775.786.4673 or click here.

