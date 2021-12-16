Advertisement

Nevada’s Lander County, where Trump won, to replace voting machines

A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an...
A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. Local officials in rural Nevada decided on Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, to replace equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems — a sign that unsubstantiated concerns about election machine tampering remain prevalent in many parts of the United States more than a year after the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(Ben Gray | AP)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Local officials in rural Nevada are replacing election equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.

The Lander County Commission on Thursday approved purchasing new voting machines from ES&S after months of discussion about local election procedures and a proposal to hand-count ballots without machine assistance.

Though former President Donald Trump won almost 80% of the vote in the county, it’s one of several in Nevada where officials have called into question the accuracy of the national vote and considered changing vote-counting equipment.

Local election officials have expressed confidence in Dominion equipment. Claims about the company’s equipment being hacked have been largely debunked.

