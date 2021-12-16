Nevada’s Lander County, where Trump won, to replace voting machines

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Local officials in rural Nevada are replacing election equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.

The Lander County Commission on Thursday approved purchasing new voting machines from ES&S after months of discussion about local election procedures and a proposal to hand-count ballots without machine assistance.

Though former President Donald Trump won almost 80% of the vote in the county, it’s one of several in Nevada where officials have called into question the accuracy of the national vote and considered changing vote-counting equipment.

Local election officials have expressed confidence in Dominion equipment. Claims about the company’s equipment being hacked have been largely debunked.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)