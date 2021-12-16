Latest drought report shows need for more Pacific storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for December 16, 2021 show little change for Nevada’s drought status, even after a series of storms.

The drought data for Nevada shows the entire state at, at least, D1 Moderate Drought levels. Nearly a quarter of the state is at D4 Exceptional Drought, including most of Esmeralda and Nye Counties, all the way to Ely.

The storms have brought accumulations in excess of six feet in areas of the Central Sierra, raising optimism for a healthy winter. Still, the California reservoirs remain critically low. Lake Shasta is currently at 46% of the historical average and 25% of capacity. Lake Oroville is at 62% of historical average and 31% of capacity.

The Lake Tahoe water level for Thursday, December 16, 2021 is at 6,223.78 feet elevation, which is just above the natural rim of 6,223 feet. The lake can store up to 9.1 feet above the natural rim, so there is ample storage available for the winter storms and spring runoff.

Drought maps for Dec. 16, 2021 (DroughtMonitor.UNL.edu)

