Advertisement

Latest drought report shows need for more Pacific storms

Nevada drought map for December 16, 2021
Nevada drought map for December 16, 2021(DroughtMonitor.UNL.edu)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for December 16, 2021 show little change for Nevada’s drought status, even after a series of storms.

The drought data for Nevada shows the entire state at, at least, D1 Moderate Drought levels. Nearly a quarter of the state is at D4 Exceptional Drought, including most of Esmeralda and Nye Counties, all the way to Ely.

The storms have brought accumulations in excess of six feet in areas of the Central Sierra, raising optimism for a healthy winter. Still, the California reservoirs remain critically low. Lake Shasta is currently at 46% of the historical average and 25% of capacity. Lake Oroville is at 62% of historical average and 31% of capacity.

The Lake Tahoe water level for Thursday, December 16, 2021 is at 6,223.78 feet elevation, which is just above the natural rim of 6,223 feet. The lake can store up to 9.1 feet above the natural rim, so there is ample storage available for the winter storms and spring runoff.

Drought maps for Dec. 16, 2021
Drought maps for Dec. 16, 2021(DroughtMonitor.UNL.edu)
Drought maps for Dec. 16, 2021
Drought maps for Dec. 16, 2021(DroughtMonitor.UNL.edu)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Reno musician found dead in Nashville hotel
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

How to heat your home safely
Preventing house fires and the ways to properly heat your home
Sparks Fire-EMS responded to a house fire just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Fire-EMS crews respond to early morning house fire in Sparks
NN HOPES raises money for pediatric patients
Northern Nevada HOPES raises money for pediatric patients to get a present this Christmas
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Lander County to consider replacing Dominion voting machines