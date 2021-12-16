Las Vegas named to host the 2024 Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Las Vegas--no stranger to hosting big events--has bagged the biggest of them all as it was named the host city for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The NFL’s announcement was cause for celebration as the governor and others gathered for a photo op in the venue which will host the big game--Allegiant Stadium

“First came the Raiders and the stadium,” said Governor Steve Sisolak, “and then came the Super Bowl and along with it, the Pro Bowl and the Draft and everything else the NFL has brought to Las Vegas. It kind of all came together. once we got the Raiders and the magnificent stadium we had our hearts set on getting the Super Bowl.”

There’s more than prestige that comes with being the host city. There’s real economic impact--an estimated half a billion dollars, $75 million in state and local taxes.

“Not even included in those numbers is the marketing value of having the eyes of the world on Las Vegas that entire week,” noted Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill.

“It’s a lot of jobs,” said the governor. “Both during the Super Bowl and the week leading up to it. So it’s going to keep some people working, which is terrific. It’s going to be a huge economic boost to the community.”

It’s all great news for our neighbors down south and fans here at the other end of the state may be proud the game is here in Nevada and excited for Las Vegas, but it’s unlikely we’ll share in much more than that..

“It’s great for the state of Nevada,” said Cal Neva Club Vice President Ken Barlor. “I don’t think it’s going to have the same impact here as in the south. Vegas is going to be a madhouse in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. all the teams coming into town. the fans. coming into town. and obviously, if the Raiders can make the Super Bowl it would be very exciting.”

From the standpoint of local sportsbooks and the casual fans who make that bet once a year the venue is less important than the teams on the field. The Super Bowl kind of depends on who makes it every year. Anytime we get a west coast presence, the Niners, the Raiders, the Rams, Chargers, the Seahawks. once those teams make the Super Bowl the interest peaks.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.