Lander County to consider replacing Dominion voting machines

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Local officials in rural Nevada are scheduled Thursday to discuss replacing equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems amid concerns about tampering and fraud that have endured in many parts of the United States more than a year after the 2020 election.

Though former President Trump won almost 80% of the vote in Lander County, it’s one of several counties in Nevada which officials have called into question the accuracy of the vote, proposing audits and changing vote counting equipment.

Local election officials have expressed confidence in Dominion equipment and claims about them being hacked have been largely debunked.

