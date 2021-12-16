Fire-EMS crews respond to early morning house fire in Sparks
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:42 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Fire-EMS are on the scene of a structure fire on Skyridge Lane.
The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Fire and smoke can be scene coming from the roof of the house.
Part of Wendekind Road is blocked off.
KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on air and online for updates.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.