Fire-EMS crews respond to early morning house fire in Sparks

Sparks Fire-EMS responded to a house fire just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:42 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Fire-EMS are on the scene of a structure fire on Skyridge Lane.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire and smoke can be scene coming from the roof of the house.

Part of Wendekind Road is blocked off.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on air and online for updates.

