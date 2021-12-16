Advertisement

Carson City deputies arrest man for sexual assault and child abuse charges

Francisco Canales-Ruiz is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a child under the age...
Francisco Canales-Ruiz is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a child under the age of 14.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Dec. 16, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of abusing and sexually assaulting a minor is now behind bars in Carson City. Francisco Canales-Ruiz was arrested in Henderson on December 13th on a felony warrant for 4 counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, 5 counts of lewdness on a child under 14, 2 counts of sexually motivated kidnapping, and 2 counts of child abuse.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later extradited to Carson City. Canales-Ruiz is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

