Carson City deputies arrest man for sexual assault and child abuse charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of abusing and sexually assaulting a minor is now behind bars in Carson City. Francisco Canales-Ruiz was arrested in Henderson on December 13th on a felony warrant for 4 counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, 5 counts of lewdness on a child under 14, 2 counts of sexually motivated kidnapping, and 2 counts of child abuse.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later extradited to Carson City. Canales-Ruiz is being held on $500,000 bond.

