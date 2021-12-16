12 Days of Gift Ideas: Tickets to a Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we continue our series of gift ideas leading up to Christmas, we are highlighting supporting the performing arts in our community.

You don’t even have to leave your home to purchase tickets to a show that will give your recipient a night out. Tickets are now on sale online for January performances of Fiddler on the Roof at the Pioneer Center. At pioneercenter.com, you’ll find a list of the types of tickets still available for certain shows.

The Reno Philharmonic also has tickets for sale to upcoming performances. The next concert is in mid-January. The Sibelius Violin Concerto will feature up-and-coming soloist Alexi Kenney. Just go to renophil.com to purchase tickets.

If you’re looking for an early Christmas present, you can get tickets to this Sunday’s performance of Joyful Noise at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the family-friendly music celebration are available at the door or online at breweryarts.org.

