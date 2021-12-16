Advertisement

12 Days of Gift Ideas: Tickets to a Show

pioneer center
pioneer center(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we continue our series of gift ideas leading up to Christmas, we are highlighting supporting the performing arts in our community.

You don’t even have to leave your home to purchase tickets to a show that will give your recipient a night out.  Tickets are now on sale online for January performances of Fiddler on the Roof at the Pioneer Center. At pioneercenter.com, you’ll find a list of the types of tickets still available for certain shows.

The Reno Philharmonic also has tickets for sale to upcoming performances.  The next concert is in mid-January.  The Sibelius Violin Concerto will feature up-and-coming soloist Alexi Kenney.  Just go to renophil.com to purchase tickets.

If you’re looking for an early Christmas present, you can get tickets to this Sunday’s performance of Joyful Noise at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City.  The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the family-friendly music celebration are available at the door or online at breweryarts.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire
Pixelated image of beating on WCSD school bus December 3, 2021
School district responds to video of beating on WCSD bus
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays

Latest News

The Reno Air Racing Association hangar.
Reno Air Racing Association offers scholarships to earn pilot’s license
Super Bowl 2024
Las Vegas named to host the 2024 Super Bowl
Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. in this photo taken Thursday, March...
Judge dismisses Fernley’s lawsuit over leaking canal repairs
Allegiant Stadium
In a Boost to Nevada, Las Vegas to Host Super Bowl