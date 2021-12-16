12 Days of Gift Ideas: Escape Rooms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we get deeper into the holiday shopping season, time is running out to get that perfect gift delivered in time. But who says shopping online for Christmas presents has to involve a gift-wrapped present? An e-gift card to a local escape or puzzle room could be just the answer for someone who enjoys a good challenge.

There are several of these businesses in the Reno-Sparks area. Some of them include Brainy Actz, The Immersium, Key and Code, Keystone Escape Games, and Deadline Escape Rooms.

An gift card or e-gift card to these businesses would give your recipient the chance to try the adventure during a time that works for them -- as they try to solve puzzles and use clues to break out of a room.

At Break Through Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort, the theme is an old hotel. Each escape room has its own story line. Participants can work together to “break out” in the time span of an hour. It’s an experience that adults and kids can get into.

“We have something for everyone of all ages,” says Ashley Cole, Game Master at Break Though Reno. “It’s a good family bonding time too. You get to find out who does the best under pressure and you get to bond and have a lot of fun trying to get out within the hour.”

If you don’t want to buy a gift card, you could always just choose a date and book a room. This can be done through the escape rooms’ websites.

