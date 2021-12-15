WCSD accepts findings of investigation on trustee Jacqueline Calvert and takes no further action

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is not taking the issue of trustee Jacqueline Calvert’s residence to the new year.

On Tuesday’s regular board meeting, trustees accepted the findings of a recent investigation and decided not to take further action.

After Calvert resigned, the public insisted the board needed to investigate the former trustee votes and go after her for the almost $60,000 she made in wages and benefits.

“I think that the investigation was adequate,” said trustee Jeffrey Church. “I mean as a former investigator, I could... What we could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, but I think there’s a strong, strong desire on the part of the community and perhaps the board to move forward.”

The 11-page legal analysis done by the Gunderson Law Firm indicated Calvert’s votes are valid, even when she didn’t live in the district she represents, because the board had not taken action to declare her seat vacant.

The law firm says it came to this conclusion after reviewing Nevada laws and legal precedent.

“She was statutorily entitled to the compensation, the reimbursement in the amounts that she received,” John Funk, Gunderson attorney.

Calvert resigned in September after it became public that she no longer lived in District F.

The first investigation found the former trustee notified human resources about her move in March of 2019.

The current report found no wrongdoing on the part of the superintendent Kristen McNeill, chief counsel Neil Rombardo, and board president Angie Taylor, among other district top leaders.

The law firm recommended the board not prosecute Calvert due to cost factors and probability of success.

