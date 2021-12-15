Advertisement

Social media safety

There are ways parents can ensure their kids stay safe online
There are ways parents can ensure their kids stay safe online(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s important to know what your children are up to when it comes to them being online. There are helpful tips to keep parents aware of social media dangers as well as kids.

Technology is advancing with each generation, and whether your child may have social media or not having them educated about what can happen is critical. A few moms from the Northern Nevada Moms group shared having that open dialogue with your child is the first step. Parents should also look into monitoring applications where they can have all their child’s activities in one place. Know all user names and passwords and the platforms your child uses.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County School District will be having an Online Safety and Awareness for Parents class from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. tonight at the Douglas County Community Center.

For more information and extra tips to keep children safe online, click here.

