Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Desiree Neatho McCaskey(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit arrested a woman in Reno Monday on gun and drug charges.

Th RCSU received a tip that a person in a home o Scottsdale Road in Reno was selling narcotics.

Investigators went there and found Desiree Neatho McCaskey, 41, who was legally prohibited from having guns. They arrested her on charges of possession of a handgun, possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

The RSCU is made up of detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

