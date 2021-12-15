Las Vegas to host 2024 Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - It is official. Super Bowl LVIII (58) will be played in Nevada.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

The decision was made at the NFL owners meeting anual meeting.

The game was supposed to have been played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras prevents the use of the Saint’s home stadium until 2025.

If you want to be in the stadium for the game, you can buy Priority Access for tickets, but that will cost you $2500 per person.

