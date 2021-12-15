Lake Tahoe Community College closed Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe will be closed Wednesday due to power issues.

In a statement, school administrator said: “Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus will be closed Wednesday Dec. 15 due to continuing and rolling power outages both on campus and in the district. Some parts of our service area continue to grapple with unsafe, unpassable roads as well.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.