Lake Tahoe Community College closed Wednesday

Lake Tahoe Community College
Lake Tahoe Community College(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM PST
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe will be closed Wednesday due to power issues.

In a statement, school administrator said: “Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus will be closed Wednesday Dec. 15 due to continuing and rolling power outages both on campus and in the district. Some parts of our service area continue to grapple with unsafe, unpassable roads as well.”

