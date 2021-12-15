Advertisement

Keeping pace with growth: Pyramid Way slated for widening

Pyramid Way at Los Altos Parkway
Pyramid Way at Los Altos Parkway(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:32 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Time was, this valley was a quiet collection of ranches, a rural scene you passed by on a day trip to Pyramid Lake.

No more. Even in a community of fast growing neighborhoods, Spanish Springs has few peers.

That growth has its own demands. Infrastructure, in this case the roadway that carries most o those who live here to and from work, not to mention access to a sizeable commercial area. This segment of Pyramid Highway is traveled by 50-thousand vehicles a day.

Four lanes are no longer enough. So, plans are in the works to change that, beginning with the two miles of Pyramid between Queen Way and Los Altos Parkway. It will be widened to six lanes, increasing the road’s capacity on it’s south end.

There’s been a fair amount of public input on the project. more was gathered at a meeting today, but few are unlkely to object to the end result, Even cyclists have had their say.

“The good news is, as part of these future Pyramid Highway improvements, we will actually be constructing a ten-foot wide shared use path along the highway to provide better access and mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians,” says NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese.

As important as it is, this is just phase one of an overall plan to connect this fast growing area with the rest of the Truckee Meadows. Those we talked with out here said they could hardly wait for the work to begin. Construction is scheduled to start in early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire
Pixelated image of beating on WCSD school bus December 3, 2021
School district responds to video of beating on WCSD bus

Latest News

Repair work needed on the Mount Rose Highway.
Mt Rose Highway reopens after repairs
NDOT snow plow driver
NDOT faces a shortage of snow plow drivers
Dog Valley Road
Dangerous detour: when you should ignore your GPS
Interstate 15 graphic.
Nevada, California governors plan a fix for I-15 congestion