Keeping pace with growth: Pyramid Way slated for widening

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Time was, this valley was a quiet collection of ranches, a rural scene you passed by on a day trip to Pyramid Lake.

No more. Even in a community of fast growing neighborhoods, Spanish Springs has few peers.

That growth has its own demands. Infrastructure, in this case the roadway that carries most o those who live here to and from work, not to mention access to a sizeable commercial area. This segment of Pyramid Highway is traveled by 50-thousand vehicles a day.

Four lanes are no longer enough. So, plans are in the works to change that, beginning with the two miles of Pyramid between Queen Way and Los Altos Parkway. It will be widened to six lanes, increasing the road’s capacity on it’s south end.

There’s been a fair amount of public input on the project. more was gathered at a meeting today, but few are unlkely to object to the end result, Even cyclists have had their say.

“The good news is, as part of these future Pyramid Highway improvements, we will actually be constructing a ten-foot wide shared use path along the highway to provide better access and mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians,” says NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese.

As important as it is, this is just phase one of an overall plan to connect this fast growing area with the rest of the Truckee Meadows. Those we talked with out here said they could hardly wait for the work to begin. Construction is scheduled to start in early 2023.

