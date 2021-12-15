INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is placing all Incline Village schools on distance learning Wednesday due to the storm moving through the area. School campuses will be closed, and no activities will take place on school sites.

Breakfast and lunch will be handed out for students at Incline Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

