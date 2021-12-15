Carson Strong skipping bowl game to prepare for draft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada quarterback Carson Strong will skip the Quick Lane Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Strong made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night. The Wolf Pack is scheduled to play Western Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 27.

In his statement Strong wrote: “My gratitude and appreciation for Nevada is endless. Thank you Nevada for giving me a chance. Thank you to my teammates who have become my brothers. Thank you to all of the coaches who taught me what it means to play with Grit.”

In the 2021 season Strong threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The 2022 NFL draft begins Apr. 28.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.