You can donate to help the victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you would like to help the people affected by this week’s deadly string of tornadoes, there is a simple way to donate.

The storms raged through Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. At least 64 people were killed in Kentucky, but there were 14 deaths in the other states.

Thousands of residents are now without heat and water. The recovery effort could take months, making this a bleak Christmas for families that have lost everything.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

KOLO-TV’s corporate parent, Gray Television, has made a $100,000 donation to the relief effort.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.