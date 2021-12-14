Advertisement

You can donate to help the victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WECT)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you would like to help the people affected by this week’s deadly string of tornadoes, there is a simple way to donate.

The storms raged through Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. At least 64 people were killed in Kentucky, but there were 14 deaths in the other states.

Thousands of residents are now without heat and water. The recovery effort could take months, making this a bleak Christmas for families that have lost everything.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

KOLO-TV’s corporate parent, Gray Television, has made a $100,000 donation to the relief effort.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Lemmon Valley resident Robert Lukas
Father talks of son’s beating on a WCSD bus
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Charges filed against father, son for starting Caldor Fire
Pixelated image of beating on WCSD school bus December 3, 2021
School district responds to video of beating on WCSD bus

Latest News

Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week
‘The avalanche danger this week is going to be high:’ Tahoe Backcountry Awareness Week Returns
You're invited to donate money and gifts to support families and children who might otherwise...
Christmas Party & Give-Away
Nevada guard in front of Washoe County Health District
Portions of Nevada Guard state activation ends
Trey Valentine is the man behind many of the holiday window displays you see on businesses in...
Local man behind holiday window displays in Northern Nevada