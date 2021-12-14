Washoe Co. approves plan to spend $40 million in federal funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with its plan to allocate $40,201,764 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The County staff report details 23 projects that will benefit from the federal money, including the hiring of 22 Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In addition, there are several projects to assist the County in dealing with the homeless issue.

The County Commissioners voiced some concerns about whether accepting the plan might raise County expenses in future years. Still, the Commissioners agreed to move forward.

Washoe County Safe Camp Capital $4,500,000

Washoe County Cares Campus Capital $21,468,706 (Includes $4,000,000 approved by BCC 7-20-21)

Cares Campus - Facilities Operations FY22 $1,861,112

Homeless Management Information System - Case Management $250,000

WellCare Living Supports and Services Pilot Project (amount correction) $661,500

Kids Kottage Emergency Beds FY22 $800,000

Critical CPS Personnel $527,133

Human Services Agency Vehicles (9) $283,500

Our Place - Enhancements $450,000

Our Place - Community Garden Fence $130,000

Public Defender’s Office - Court Case Backlog Personnel & Workstations $1,316,195

District Attorney’s Office - Court Case Backlog Personnel & Workstations $2,423,414

Sparks Socially Distanced Courtroom $380,900

Sparks Justice Court- JAVS Audio Visual Upgrade $138,638

Reno Justice Court Courtroom A Remodel $500,000

Self-Help Center $90,675

Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff’s Positions $1,956,096

Sheriff’s Office UVC Sanitation $140,000

Clerk’s Office Clerk Staffing for CHAB and Clerk’s Office Administrative $58,895

Medical Examiner Contract Staff, Pooled Positions, Overtime, PPE & Supplies $190,000

District Court Courtrooms Audio Visual Upgrade $1,285,000

Health District Mobile Outreach Vehicle/Command Post $490,000

Health District Improvements to Public Health Technology Infrastructure $300,000

