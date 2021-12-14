Washoe Co. approves plan to spend $40 million in federal funds
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with its plan to allocate $40,201,764 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The County staff report details 23 projects that will benefit from the federal money, including the hiring of 22 Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
In addition, there are several projects to assist the County in dealing with the homeless issue.
The County Commissioners voiced some concerns about whether accepting the plan might raise County expenses in future years. Still, the Commissioners agreed to move forward.
- Washoe County Safe Camp Capital $4,500,000
- Washoe County Cares Campus Capital $21,468,706 (Includes $4,000,000 approved by BCC 7-20-21)
- Cares Campus - Facilities Operations FY22 $1,861,112
- Homeless Management Information System - Case Management $250,000
- WellCare Living Supports and Services Pilot Project (amount correction) $661,500
- Kids Kottage Emergency Beds FY22 $800,000
- Critical CPS Personnel $527,133
- Human Services Agency Vehicles (9) $283,500
- Our Place - Enhancements $450,000
- Our Place - Community Garden Fence $130,000
- Public Defender’s Office - Court Case Backlog Personnel & Workstations $1,316,195
- District Attorney’s Office - Court Case Backlog Personnel & Workstations $2,423,414
- Sparks Socially Distanced Courtroom $380,900
- Sparks Justice Court- JAVS Audio Visual Upgrade $138,638
- Reno Justice Court Courtroom A Remodel $500,000
- Self-Help Center $90,675
- Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff’s Positions $1,956,096
- Sheriff’s Office UVC Sanitation $140,000
- Clerk’s Office Clerk Staffing for CHAB and Clerk’s Office Administrative $58,895
- Medical Examiner Contract Staff, Pooled Positions, Overtime, PPE & Supplies $190,000
- District Court Courtrooms Audio Visual Upgrade $1,285,000
- Health District Mobile Outreach Vehicle/Command Post $490,000
- Health District Improvements to Public Health Technology Infrastructure $300,000
