School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.(CHP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol is asking everyone to slow down on these snowy and slippery days.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, CHP responded to a two vehicle crash on US 395 about two miles north of SR 108 at approximately 4:25 P.M.

Investigators determined that a Coleville High School bus, driven by Lawrence Anderson, 46, was unable to control the vehicle in a curve, crossing the median and hitting a Toyota Tacoma.

Neither Anderson nor the eight students on the bus was hurt. The driver of the Toyota suffered moderate injuries and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The CHP is continuing its investigation into the crash.

