Porch pirate video leads to arrests for bigger thefts

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten days ago home security cameras were capturing a so-called porch pirate stealing packages from homes in a Carson City neighborhood. It’s the kind of petty theft that tends to show up this time of year as even more of us are ordering on line for home delivery. though we’re told such thefts have been rare in Carson City.

In one case the video showed not only the thief, but a vehicle backing up for him in the street outside. The next day members of the sheriff’s special enforcement team say they found that vehicle at a south Carson motel and arrested 44 year old David Lee Loving of Las Vegas.

But the investigation didn’t stop there with the stolen packages.

There had been a number vehicle and property thefts and a residential burglary in the city dating back to late October, some of them also captured on security video. In a way these crimes showed the same m-o as the porch thefts--crimes of opportunity, but the losses were more substantial.

Two trailers, two ATV’s, tires among the properties were eventually recovered, along with the arrest of 34 year old Cody James Singleton of Carson City. Still at large is 38 year old Fernando Luna.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or these cases is asked to call the Carson City sheriff’s office or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

As many as five cases, more than $11 thousand dollars in stolen property restored, all from the theft of a package from a front porch caught on camera.

