Nevada reports first case of Covid Omicron variant

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) - The Southern Nevada Health District has reported the state’s first case of the Omicron variant of Covid. The patient is a fully-vaccinated woman in her mid-20s. She has not received a booster dose of vaccine. Health leaders have not determined how the patient got infected.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the Omicron variant in Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can protect themselves from all variants of the COVID-19 virus by getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when they are eligible, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and staying home and getting tested if they are sick.”

People who have symptoms or who test positive are asked to follow self-isolation and quarantine guidance to avoid infecting others. Frequent handwashing and getting a flu vaccine are also recommended to help keep people healthier.

“The Omicron variant in Nevada is a reminder to all those who have not completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, that vaccination can protect against serious illness,” said Nevada State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “As the weather gets cold and we celebrate the holidays with family and friends it is imperative that we all continue to take this virus seriously and maintain the mitigation measures that we know work.”

