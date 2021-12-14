Winter storm forces school closures and delays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is canceling in-person classes in Incline Village Tuesday because of a winter storm moving through the region. All activities and athletic events are also canceled.

Students will attend classes through distance learning. Breakfast and lunch meals for students will be distributed at Incline Elementary School at 915 Northwood Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

All Douglas County Schools will be on a 90-minute delay Tuesday. If the Douglas County School District decides to close schools for the day, an announcement will be posted on the district website by 6:00 a.m., with an auto-dial message at 7:00 a.m.

