Christmas Party & Give-Away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Wall Street, local volunteers, and Grace Tabernacle Church are teaming up to support families in need this holiday season, but especially single mothers.

They’re working together to throw a community Christmas Party and gift give-away at Roller Kingdom Wednesday, December 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kids and their families will skate free and free gifts will be given to children between the ages of two and 13-years-old.There will be free food, letters to Santa, and gift bags.

”This is something that we do to give back to our community, especially since the pandemic. So many things are happening within our community and our families including isolation, alienation, a lot of anxiety and mental health issues in the children. So we wanted to do something to move forward,” said Community Advocator, Dr. Norris DuPree.

Last year, more than $3,000 in gift cards were given to single mothers. The goal is to double that amount this year and this is where you come in.

If you would like to make monetary or toy donations contact Joe White at 775-303-0056 or Romar Tolliver at 775-843-8073 before the event.

You can also make donations to Grace Tabernacle Church at 1286 Commerce Street in Sparks Nevada or Black Wall Street at 1301 Cordone Avenue LL40 in Reno.

