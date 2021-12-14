‘The avalanche danger this week is going to be high:’ Tahoe Backcountry Awareness Week Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter storm is dropping a few feet of snow in some areas and backcountry enthusiasts are eager to go on an adventure.

However, heavy snow and strong winds are loading onto an already weak snowpack creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.

So before grabbing any gear, it may be a good idea to brush up with proper safety education.

“The last thing we want to happen is with more users coming in and the fresh snow is to hear of any accidents,” said Anthony Cupaiuolo, executive director of the nonprofit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.

Building on last year’s inaugural Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week, Take Care Tahoe has convened partners from around the Tahoe Basin and beyond to lead free virtual and in-person educational sessions focused on backcountry safety.

“The avalanche danger this week is going to be incredibly high so this is just an example of why this kind of education is necessary,” said Lauren Levi, program and communications manager at Take Care Tahoe.

Over the course of six days, participants will learn about everything from why training matters and how to prepare, how to use safety equipment, backcountry etiquette, including where to park, and much more.

“Snowboarding within a resort, those places are regulated,” said Levi. “You know, the snow is groomed, you have safety personal there that is watching out for you. When you head out to the backcountry is unpatrolled areas.”

Each day’s content is centered around a theme for participants to become a more knowledgeable backcountry traveler.

Monday’s theme was “Welcome to the New Backcountry.” Participants will learned about the current state of the backcountry, the associated risks, and how to get started.

Other themes will include “Preparing for the Backcountry,” “Be a Friend in the Backcountry,” “Motors in the Backcountry,” “Backcountry Safety Summit,” and “Give Back and Get Together.”

According to Levi, each year more and more people are venturing into the backcountry in Tahoe.

A trend that some experts believe intensified during the pandemic, as people avoided crowds and looked for new adventures.

“For the people that already go into the backcountry, hopefully, this gets the ball rolling in terms of this season, it gets them more engaged in thinking about snow safety conditions,” said Cupaiuolo. “For the first-timers, this is an introduction.”

This week’s events will also feature athletes Michelle Parker, Jeremy Jones, Elyse Saugstad, and Claire Hewitt-Demeyer.

“They can find out ‘Hey this is what athletes are taking into the backcountry, these are the sort of items I may need to get before taking a class’,” said Cupaiuolo.

Throughout the week there will be opportunities to win free spots in AIARE Avalanche courses from Alpenglow Expeditions and Golden State Guiding, and free gear from Mountain Hardware. Blackbird Mountain Guides is also hosting a BIPOC Avalanche Scholarship to help make backcountry riding more accessible to underrepresented communities.

Around 300 have already signed up for the free educational sessions, which will be held virtually and in-person until Saturday, December 18.

To sign up for all or any of the sessions, click here.

Once the week is over, the videos will become available on the Take Care Tahoe website.

To keep track of backcountry avalanche, snow, and weather information for the greater Lake Tahoe area, check https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/forecasts/#/central-sierra-nevada

At the moment there is an active avalanche warning in Central Sierra Nevada until Wednesday morning.

