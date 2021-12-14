Advertisement

12 Days of Gift Ideas: Paint and Sip

paint and sip
paint and sip(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to get someone a gift that does not involve wrapping paper -- and instead -- gives them an experience they will remember, there’s always the option of a gift card to a Paint and Sip location.

Crafted Palette is one of those businesses, located in downtown Reno.  It’s a place where people can take paint and sip classes to bring out their inner artists.  It’s also a cafe that serves breakfast, lunch, and handpies-- not to mention drinks like specialty coffees, craft beer and wine.

Owner Gail Knight says you don’t have to be an artist to enjoy the experience.

“People love to paint,” she says.  “It’s just very therapeutic.  It’s amazing sometimes when they start getting into it, how much they get into themselves and releasing that pent up energy and just really enjoy themselves.”

Crafted Palette sells gift cards online that can be used for classes, food and anything else that is sold at the location on West Street.  You can also book a session online to serve as a gift for yourself or someone else.  A painting session starts at $35 and includes supplies and instruction.

Another option for those who want to give the gift of paint and sip is Picasso & Wine.  Located in Reno’s Midtown district, the art studio also sells e-gift cards online that can be used with classes and events.

