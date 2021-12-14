1,000th COVID-19 related death reported in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health leaders are reporting the 1,000th COVID-19 related death. The Regional Information Center released the new data on Tuesday, 626 days after the first death was reported in Washoe County on March 28, 2020.

According to the Regional Information Center, 59 people who have died were fully vaccinated and had an underlying health condition. All of the other COVID-19 related deaths were individuals who were not fully vaccinated. In the time since vaccinations were authorized for people 16 and older in April 2021, there has been a 41 percent decrease in the COVID-19 fatality rate.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.