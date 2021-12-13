Tahoe-Truckee Unified School district, Incline Village schools closed for Monday, Dec. 13

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and all schools in Incline Village are closed Monday, December 13 for a snow day.

Closures are due to the National Weather Service forecasting heavy snow, high winds, and whiteout conditions, making for hazardous weather and driving conditions.

All TTUSD and Incline Village schools are closed and school activities are canceled for Monday.

